Raab, David F.
October 3, 1942 - March 12, 2021
David Frank Raab passed away in the arms of his family, after a long journey dealing with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
He was born to Vincent and Agnes (Brennan) Raab, in Derby, New York. David followed his dad to Canisius High School, where he cherished his participation on the National Rowing Team. Dave graduated from Notre Dame with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He loved his time there and followed Notre Dame sports for the rest of his life. He served in Vietnam after college and received a Lieutenant's Commission with Airborne Wings.
Back home, he earned an MBA from Canisius College and met the love and motivation of his life for the next fifty-two years, Catherine (Kathy) Antkowiak Raab. Together they moved the family, as Dave advanced in positions of engineering management, to Virginia and North Carolina. Later in life, Dave and Kathy worked together to establish a successful bridal retailer in the Triad.
David was very proud of their children, Jessica Lauten (Darren), and Brennan (Jennifer). Dave was also blessed with six awesome grandchildren, Alex and Katie Southwick; Christopher and Benjamin Raab; and Brenna and Nate Lauten. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Dorothy Antkowiak and brother-in-law, Andy Antkowiak.
Retirement found Dave working with The Reynolda House Museum. His play at the Miller Bocce Courts led him to six North Carolina Championships, and many wonderful friendships. He was a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 10504, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, and a Fourth Degree Knight.
He was grateful for the compassion shown by the Pulmonary Staff at Forsyth Medical Rehab and Trellis Supportive Care.
A Mass of Requiem will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM. The family will meet friends an hour before for visitation. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those attending services are reminded to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering.
David will be interred at Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, David requested donations be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School.
Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the Raab family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
.
Davidson Funeral Home
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 16, 2021.