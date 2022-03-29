Sylvester, David Scott
February 23, 1963 - March 25, 2022
David Scott Sylvester, 59, a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away on March 25, 2022, of natural causes. Scott was born on February 23, 1963 in Greensboro, NC. In his youth, Scott was a stalwart on a Greensboro City Championship soccer team and became an Eagle Scout. Soon after moving to Winston-Salem in the summer of 1978, he attended Christ School in Asheville, where he was a two-time all-state cross-country runner, and the Cross-Country MVP Award bears his name to this day. A diving accident rendered him quadriplegic on August 8, 1981, two weeks before going to The Citadel on a running scholarship. Scott's determination, however, led him to graduate Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Andrews Presbyterian College. Three years later, Scott attained his MBA from Wake Forest University. Scott then went to work for Hubbard Realty in 1992, where he was treated like family. Fiercely loyal, he remained as their IT Director for 30 years. Scott gave all who encountered him a clear vision of how to live a life of dignity, accomplishment, and perseverance through the toughest of challenges. As such, he has always been described as courageous, inspiring, and a survivor. Though confined to a wheelchair and with consistent physical ailments and innumerable surgeries, Scott remained authentically positive throughout with a quick, sometimes irreverent, wit. In his final year, God drew Scott into a personal relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ, bringing about a new peace in his most trying hours. He's now back to running relentlessly, setting personal best after personal best with a new and glorified body. Scott is survived by his loving mother, Nancy Sylvester, his father Richard Sylvester, Jr. and his wife Marie Sylvester, his brother Richard "Chip" Sylvester, his sister Debian, her husband, Matt Thacker, and two nieces and two nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Joni Eareckson Tada's Joni & Friends Organization, P.O. Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376-3333. A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. The family will gather with friends immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2022.