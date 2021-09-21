Wright, David William
May 7, 1941 - September 17, 2021
Mr. David William Wright, 80, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 7, 1941 to the late Alton and Louise Wynkoop Wright. Mr. Wright was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. He worked for several years at Gravely Tractor in Clemmons. Preceding him in death was a brother, Robert Wright, and a sister, Joann Turner. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Lydia Wright; daughter, Laura Wright Jackson; two grandsons, Edward Jackson, Jr. (fiancé, Catherine Shelton) and Kaleb Wright; sister, Martha Christian and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family would like to thank all the caregivers who provided care and support to Mr. Wright over the past several months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Institute of Mental Health, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6200, MSC 9663, Bethesda, MD 20892-9663 or to the American Diabetes Association, Attn: Service Center P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.