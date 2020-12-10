Hunt, Davis Edwin
July 17, 1943 - December 7, 2020
Davis Edwin Hunt, age 77, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. He was born July 17, 1943 in Yadkin County to the late Roger Amos Hunt and Cornelia Davis Hunt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nelda H. Williams; brother-in-law, Robert "Junior" Williams; and nephew, Tony H. Williams. Mr. Hunt was a member of Faith Community Baptist Church. Edwin enjoyed going to church, his tractors, farming, spending time with friends, and he loved to go dancing on Saturday nights. He worked at Goodwill Industries where he received several employee of the month awards, and several employee of the year awards over his 30-year employment. Mr. Hunt will lie-in-state on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at East Bend Friends Cemetery. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at the cemetery with Rev. Brian Poindexter officiating. The family would like to thank Faith Community Baptist Church for being Edwin's family, and lovingly caring for him, the past several years. Memorial may be made to Faith Community Baptist Church, 2213 Hennings Rd., East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
428 E. Main St., East Bend, NC 27018
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.