Tomlinson, Dawn Amelia
March 8, 1963 - March 29, 2022
Dawn Amelia Tomlinson ascended into heaven on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from Forsyth Memorial Hospital with her husband, sister, and sister-in-law by her side. It was felt she was greeted by angels as Dawn was smiling and greeting them with "Heys!!!" as they led her home.
Dawn was born with a sparkle in her eyes in Winston-Salem, NC on March 8, 1963, to Dorothy Gray Ellis Tomlinson and F. Nelson Tomlinson, Jr. From the moment she arrived on earth, Dawn's life's purpose to engage, love, and entertain those around her was evident all of her days. Every person Dawn met was a new friend, as she loved to pay attention to people, being talkative, witty and inquisitive.
Dawn lived in Winston-Salem her entire childhood as the youngest within her family. She was adored, protected and given much love and attention by her Mamma and Daddy, brother, Ellis and sister, Laurie. She reciprocated affection with such sweetness, giving laughter, and positive energy. She flourished at Summit School from kindergarten through 9th grade, developing the foundation for her many creative talents. Dawn graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1981. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1985.
Upon graduation Dawn accepted a position as a flight attendant with Piedmont Airlines (later US Airways) and moved to Miami, Florida. In her 20 years of service, Dawn frequently was assigned to take care of First Class passengers, as she genuinely enjoyed making people feel extra special.
On June 25, 2005, Dawn married the love of her life, Steve Beck. They enjoyed each other's company in the simplest of activities, social gatherings with friends and family, and escaped to the beach whenever possible. Dawn always appreciated the Beck family and how they embraced her with kindness and acceptance. Their cat, Honey, of 20 years and counting, was Dawn's baby, and she also spoiled him with love and attention.
For every special occasion Dawn wrote and presented raps, poems, jingles and toasts that made everyone smile and laugh. Her cards and notes were always thoughtful with gratitude and decorated inside the card and envelope. The envelope was always in scripted with "Let the Son Shine In" with the Sun rising (like her name). She gave special love names to her family members and friends, always wanting them to know how very special and important they were to her.
In years of declining health, Dawn seemed invincible as she would bounce back time and time again being resilient, strong, and determined. It seemed she lived far more than nine lives.
Surviving family to cherish Dawn's memory are husband, Steve Beck of the home; brother, Ellis (Karen) Tomlinson of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Laura (Jeff) Dray of Winston-Salem, NC; mother-in-law, Glenda Beck of Winston-Salem, NC; sister-in-law, Joanie (Truett) Williams of Winston-Salem, NC; nieces, Kathryn Schamens (Berlin, Germany), Kristen Dray (Venice Beach, CA), Kaleigh (Ben) Beeson of Winston-Salem, NC; nephews, Brandon Dray of Morrisville, NC and Truett (Hannah) Williams of Charlotte, NC; aunt, Judy (Pat) Thuman of Big Canoe, GA; uncle, Charles Tomlinson of Winston-Salem, NC; cousins, Marilyn (Marshall) Edwards of Charlotte, NC, Virginia (Murray) Baker of Blountsville, FL, Louise (Bob) Cain of Winston-Salem and Heather (George) Mackel of Big Canoe, GA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, NC, on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the Memorial Auditorium following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Centenary Fund, c/o Centenary United Methodist Church, PO Box 658, Winston-Salem, NC 27102, or Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 1, 2022.