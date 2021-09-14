Phillips, Sr., Dayle Kelley
June 26, 1934 - August 19, 2021
Dayle Kelley Phillips, Sr., 87, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was born to the late Lawrence and Sarah Phillips in Pennsylvania on June 26, 1934. Dayle was a loving husband, father, "Papa," and a true friend. He was compassionate, kind, hard working, focused, and very supportive.
Dayle was a graduate of Wake Forest University and owned his own commercial development company. He loved spending time with his family, beach vacations, and golf getaways. He was a basketball referee for a few years before he found his passion for ACC football. Some of his best memories were being on the field with his crew/closest friends. He did this for over 15 years, ultimately becoming the #1 ACC Football Official in the country.
He was a true sportsman and could usually be found on the golf course. He enjoyed snow skiing and playing tennis as well. He cultivated so many lifelong friendships, many of those he leaves behind.
Dayle is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolina Robertson Phillips; brother, Richard Craft Phillips; and sister, Charlotte Suzanne Phillips. He is survived by son, Kelley Phillips and wife Tracey of High Point; daughter, Meredith Phillips of Greensboro; and two grandchildren, Michael Phillips and Brooke Phillips.
The family has conducted a private service for Dayle and Carolina. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
