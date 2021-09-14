Menu
Dayle Kelley Phillips Sr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Phillips, Sr., Dayle Kelley

June 26, 1934 - August 19, 2021

Dayle Kelley Phillips, Sr., 87, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was born to the late Lawrence and Sarah Phillips in Pennsylvania on June 26, 1934. Dayle was a loving husband, father, "Papa," and a true friend. He was compassionate, kind, hard working, focused, and very supportive.

Dayle was a graduate of Wake Forest University and owned his own commercial development company. He loved spending time with his family, beach vacations, and golf getaways. He was a basketball referee for a few years before he found his passion for ACC football. Some of his best memories were being on the field with his crew/closest friends. He did this for over 15 years, ultimately becoming the #1 ACC Football Official in the country.

He was a true sportsman and could usually be found on the golf course. He enjoyed snow skiing and playing tennis as well. He cultivated so many lifelong friendships, many of those he leaves behind.

Dayle is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolina Robertson Phillips; brother, Richard Craft Phillips; and sister, Charlotte Suzanne Phillips. He is survived by son, Kelley Phillips and wife Tracey of High Point; daughter, Meredith Phillips of Greensboro; and two grandchildren, Michael Phillips and Brooke Phillips.

The family has conducted a private service for Dayle and Carolina. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
We will all miss Dayle's good humor, great stories (who can forget his run-in with the just-retired Adolph Rupp in a game he officiated at Rupp Arena), gamesmandship in tennis and golf, and his big heart. RIP
Charlie Moyer
Friend
September 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Dayle and Carolina were great friends of ours. They will live forever in our memory.
Curtis and Deborah Capps
September 16, 2021
I wish to extend my most heartfelt condolences to your family. I pray for your peace and healing. Your daddy was my 1st cousin from Sarah's sister, Cathy.
LeslieClaire Heil
Family
September 16, 2021
Dayle officiated a few basketball games I was in and I´ll always remember his distinctive style and personality. Sorry to learn of his passing. A special guy who impacted many
Joe Pardue
September 14, 2021
Dayle was a co-worker and a true friend for many years. He was part of the Omega Construction family and will be truly missed. I enjoyed his friendship, his humor and his sharp wit. He always had a story to share and I have many cherished "Dayle" memories to share with friends. Penny and I share our condolences and prayers with the family.
Barry and Penny Hennings
September 14, 2021
