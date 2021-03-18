Marino, Debbie
October 12, 1956 - March 12, 2021
Mrs. Debbie Marino, 64, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born on October 12, 1956 in Forsyth County to Raymond and Imogene Presswood. Debbie was one of those people that walked into a room and stole the show. She had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was so contagious, you could not help but laugh too. She enjoyed the finer things in life like traveling, shopping and a good game of golf. But she was a master at soaking in and contributing to the smaller things. She was a phenomenal cook, who cooked from her soul. She loved shagging to beach music and settling into her evenings with a good movie (but only she was the judge of that). Playing cards with friends and family was quality time for her, but whooping some butt in Yahtzee and Rook was her favorite. Debbie had a love for just about anyone and anything, especially her dog, Cooper. She was caring and generous. She made sure those around her were taken care of and knew they were loved. Making people happy was Debbie's pursuit in life. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew. Surviving are her husband, Vince Marino; children, Rick Donathan (Kay), Vincent Marino (Sharon) and Sean Marino; grandchildren, Vincent and Brittany Marino; siblings, Kim Littlejohn (Les), Ann Stilley, Jan Arnold, Bill Presswood (Shirley) and Carolyn Reeves (Earl); numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece and nephew whom Debbie thought of as her own grandchildren, Ryan Littlejohn (Courtney) and Tatum Littlejohn. A private funeral service will be held at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.