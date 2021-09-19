Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deborah Durham
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Durham

Winston-Salem - Deborah Durham, 67, died Fri., Sept. 17, 2021. Graveside Committal 1 pm Mon., Sept. 20 at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow graveside committal at 2 pm at Mt. Pleasant Family Life Center. (J C Green)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Family Life Center
NC
Sep
20
Committal
1:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry, please accept our condolences. I just now found the obituary, so we will not be able to attend the service. Debra was a beautiful lady, inside and out. She loved her Donnie and her family. She was loved . God bless and comfort you all.
Brad and Carol Lackey
Other
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results