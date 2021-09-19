Winston-Salem - Deborah Durham, 67, died Fri., Sept. 17, 2021. Graveside Committal 1 pm Mon., Sept. 20 at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow graveside committal at 2 pm at Mt. Pleasant Family Life Center. (J C Green)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
So sorry, please accept our condolences. I just now found the obituary, so we will not be able to attend the service.
Debra was a beautiful lady, inside and out. She loved her Donnie and her family. She was loved .
God bless and comfort you all.