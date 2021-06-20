Menu
Deborah Ivester
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Ivester, Deborah

July 7, 1959 - June 16, 2021

Mrs. Deborah Lynne Powell Ivester, 61, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on June 16, 2021. Debbie was born on July 7, 1959, to Betty Adams Powell and David Lorick Powell, Sr. in Spartanburg, SC. She graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1977. Debbie was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, David L. Powell, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, David L. Ivester; two children, Lynne Ivester, Jacob Mise; three step children, Josh Ivester (Amy), Taylor Ivester (Micele), Katie Colescott (Ray); eight grandchildren; two brothers, Doug Powell and Don Powell; sister, Doris Powell and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at the Ivester home for a memorial service at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 21, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ivester home
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
David, Lynne, J. D., My heart is broken over Debbie's death. She was a special person to me, having worked with her a couple years. I have lots of memories that I will cherish forever.
Betty Lewis
Work
June 21, 2021
So so sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Richard Tatum
Family
June 20, 2021
