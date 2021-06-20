Ivester, Deborah
July 7, 1959 - June 16, 2021
Mrs. Deborah Lynne Powell Ivester, 61, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on June 16, 2021. Debbie was born on July 7, 1959, to Betty Adams Powell and David Lorick Powell, Sr. in Spartanburg, SC. She graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1977. Debbie was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, David L. Powell, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, David L. Ivester; two children, Lynne Ivester, Jacob Mise; three step children, Josh Ivester (Amy), Taylor Ivester (Micele), Katie Colescott (Ray); eight grandchildren; two brothers, Doug Powell and Don Powell; sister, Doris Powell and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at the Ivester home for a memorial service at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 21, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
