Deborah McGalliard Richardson
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Richardson, Deborah McGalliard

October 7, 1958 - December 20, 2020

Mrs. Deborah "Debbie" McGalliard Richardson, 62, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Gaston County on October 7, 1958. Mrs. Richardson was a teacher assistant at Southfork Elementary for several years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Debbie adored her grandkids, as she was known as "Richie." Preceding her in death was her father, Earl McGalliard, Jr. Surviving is her husband of 41 years, Mark Richardson; son, Andrew Richardson (Christin); daughter, Ashleigh Richardson (fiancé, Michael Sperlazza); three grandchildren, Riley, Brantley, and Charleigh Anne; mother, Liz McGalliard; sister, Linda Davis (Robert); also surviving is a niece, Amy Cooper and a great-niece, Abbey Cooper. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. Due to public restrictions, there will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and sign the register from 2-5 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Debbie's honor to the Derrick L. Davis Regional Cancer Center, 1010 Bethesda Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
WHAT A BEAUTIFUL PERSON. REST IN PEACE. PEACE TO THE FAMILY.
SHIRLEY VENNING
February 26, 2021
Never been so hurt in my life. My happiest memories include Debbie. She was so beautiful, good, and fun. Much sympathy at this terribly sad time.
Debbie Wall
December 22, 2020
