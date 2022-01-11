Stevens, Deborah Lynn
December 7, 1956 - January 7, 2022
Deborah Lynn Stevens, 65, died Friday afternoon January 7, 2022 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab Center surrounded by her loving family.
Deborah was born on December 7, 1956 to the late John Elmer, Jr., and Nellie Kiser Stevens. She was retired from Dollar General where she worked as an assistant manager for 20 plus years. Deborah enjoyed doing yard work, and if anybody needed any help, she was always there to help them with their need.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Elmer Stevens, Jr., mother and stepfather, Nellie Kiser and Roland Wayne Lawson, and a brother, Gary Lee Stevens.
Deborah is survived by her loving daughter, Zandrea A. Stevens; 2 grandsons, Kristofer Stevens (Patricia), and Tristan Smith; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Bailey Stevens; 2 sisters, Janice Hutchens (Jerry), and Faye S. Shaw; brother, Bobby Wayne Lawson (Heather); 3 nieces, Felicia Shaw, Hannah Lawson, and Hailey Lawson, and great niece and nephew, Lily and Logan Shaw.
There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Cas Horton officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Falls Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home of her sister, Janice Hutchens.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Falls Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Cemetery Fund, 1914 Hall Road, Westfield, NC 27053.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Stevens family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.