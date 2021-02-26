Dear Angie, I offer my deep heartfelt condolences to you and family. Words are powerful and weighty-yet, none can bring adequate comforts to the broken heart at times like this. I know that our LORD JESUS loves each of you and he can comfort you in ways that humans fail. He is with you and will strengthen you daily as you lean on his everlasting arms. Take comfort in knowing you will see and be with your precious Mother again. Truly, she is just beyond the veil, with Jesus. She awaits us all. . .trusting in Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord. God bless and hold you, Angie. Your friend, Judy Wright

