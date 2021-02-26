Delores Foskey Wooten was born in Farmville, NC to the late Annie and Jack Foskey. She is survived by her husband, Hardy Wooten, Jr.; four children, Anthony Wooten, Angela Garner, Timothy Wooten and Alison Carter; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Victoria, Jordan, Raven, Gabrielle, Tim, and Hannah; and one great-grandchild, Joshua Jr. Visitation will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 11:00am-12:00pm with service to follow at the Macedonia Holiness Church of God, located at 4111 Whitfield Road, Winston-Salem, NC.
GILMORE MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE
1609 N Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 26, 2021.
So sorry for your loss, you have my prayers and condolences.
Edith Bembry Outterbridge
February 27, 2021
Dear Angie,
I offer my deep heartfelt condolences to you and family. Words are powerful and weighty-yet, none can bring adequate comforts to the broken heart at times like this.
I know that our LORD JESUS loves each of you and he can comfort you in ways that humans fail. He is with you and will strengthen you daily as you lean on his everlasting arms.
Take comfort in knowing you will see and be with your precious Mother again. Truly, she is just beyond the veil, with Jesus.
She awaits us all. . .trusting in Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord.
God bless and hold you, Angie.
Your friend,
Judy Wright
Rev. Judy Mabe Wright
February 27, 2021
My Sincere SYMPATHY for the Wooten Family during this Time of LIFE'S Transition . **D.Kelly Taylor, Pennsylvania
D. KELLY Taylor
February 27, 2021
Sincere CONDOLENCES to the WOOTEN Family during the LOSS of your Dear Loved One in the NAME of the LORD Jesus CHRIST. *DK Taylor, Philadelphia PA.
D. KELLY Taylor
February 27, 2021
Sending My Sincere Condolences to The WOOTEN Family During the Loss of your Loved One in the NAME of the LORD Jesus CHRIST . **D.K.Taylor
D. KELLY Taylor , Philadelphia PA.
February 27, 2021
RIP My Sister! You Will Be Greatly Missed. Our Prayers Are With The Family.
Bennett Wooten
February 26, 2021
You were Always Encouraging...
Love Your Smile.....
You Will definitely be Missed..
RIP Beautiful
Lisa Jones
February 26, 2021
Sorry for your Loss, Sending our condolences and prayers to the family, yours in Christ!! Rev. Curtis and Betty Langley
Betty Langley
February 26, 2021
My prayers are with you all. May God comfort you during this very tough time.
Marty Revel
February 26, 2021
Hardy, we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Harry Smith and Family
February 26, 2021
I was truly saddened to hear of Delores' passing. A truly sweet and loving person who was so easy to talk to. I will miss our visits at the salon. You have my deepest sympathy. She was my connection to Eastern North Carolina, my reminiscing partner. Peace, comfort, and blessings to the family.
Annie E Lassiter
February 26, 2021
Alison and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for peace and comfort in the following days/months. Prayers for all
Barbara Cale
February 26, 2021
Hardy, I remember when working with you many years ago at RJR Delores´s sweet spirit and your beautiful children. I´m so sorry for your loss. Don and I will be praying for you and your family.
God Bless you and Yours.