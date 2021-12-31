Lois Ayers passed away peacefully on December 28th, 2021. Lois was a devoted mother, Nana, sister, and friend. She loved music, baking, nature, and being Nana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ayers; parents, Thad and Lorraine Groce; brothers, Harold and Teague; and sisters, Debbie and Patricia. She is survived by sons, Scott (April), David (Amanda), and Brian (Mandi); grandchildren, Brady, Lauren, Laci, Hadyn, Stephanie and Kyle. Her surviving siblings are Gene (Sue), Ricky (Donna), Ronnie (Daphne), Gary (Debbie), and Judy (Gary). A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Hanes Baptist Church, 4210 Sabrina Lake Rd, Winston-Salem.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 31, 2021.
Sponsored by Twin City Cremations and Funeral Services.
2 Entries
So very sorry to hear about Lois´ passing. My love, thoughts and prayers are with all the family.
Cathy Parker Blackmon
Family
January 3, 2022
Condolences to Lois' family in her passing. I knew her family when they attended Woodland Baptist Church and knew her past husband's family personally (Joe). God grant each member of her family extra grace, comfort and strength at this time and in the days ahead. Proverbs 3:5-6.