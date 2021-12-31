Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deloris "Lois" Ayers
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Twin City Cremations and Funeral Services
122 N. Spruce Street
Winston Salem, NC
Ayers, Deloris "Lois"

January 18, 1950 - December 28, 2021

Lois Ayers passed away peacefully on December 28th, 2021. Lois was a devoted mother, Nana, sister, and friend. She loved music, baking, nature, and being Nana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ayers; parents, Thad and Lorraine Groce; brothers, Harold and Teague; and sisters, Debbie and Patricia. She is survived by sons, Scott (April), David (Amanda), and Brian (Mandi); grandchildren, Brady, Lauren, Laci, Hadyn, Stephanie and Kyle. Her surviving siblings are Gene (Sue), Ricky (Donna), Ronnie (Daphne), Gary (Debbie), and Judy (Gary). A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Hanes Baptist Church, 4210 Sabrina Lake Rd, Winston-Salem.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Hanes Baptist Church
4210 Sabrina Lake Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Twin City Cremations and Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Twin City Cremations and Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So very sorry to hear about Lois´ passing. My love, thoughts and prayers are with all the family.
Cathy Parker Blackmon
Family
January 3, 2022
Condolences to Lois' family in her passing. I knew her family when they attended Woodland Baptist Church and knew her past husband's family personally (Joe). God grant each member of her family extra grace, comfort and strength at this time and in the days ahead. Proverbs 3:5-6.
Phyllis Grubbs
Other
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results