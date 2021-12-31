Ayers, Deloris "Lois"



January 18, 1950 - December 28, 2021



Lois Ayers passed away peacefully on December 28th, 2021. Lois was a devoted mother, Nana, sister, and friend. She loved music, baking, nature, and being Nana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ayers; parents, Thad and Lorraine Groce; brothers, Harold and Teague; and sisters, Debbie and Patricia. She is survived by sons, Scott (April), David (Amanda), and Brian (Mandi); grandchildren, Brady, Lauren, Laci, Hadyn, Stephanie and Kyle. Her surviving siblings are Gene (Sue), Ricky (Donna), Ronnie (Daphne), Gary (Debbie), and Judy (Gary). A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Hanes Baptist Church, 4210 Sabrina Lake Rd, Winston-Salem.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 31, 2021.