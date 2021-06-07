Dargan, Denise Michelle



May 17, 1950 - June 3, 2021



Denise Michelle Dargan's faith in God's plan and with divine favor transitioned from this life on June 3, 2021 quietly and unexpectedly. Denise leaves a legacy of her belief in her divine plan as well as her vision and hope for her family and friends. She gave to family and friends without expectation and exception. Her many roles as supporter, protector sister, aunt and confidant speak volumes about her loving and giving nature. Her message to her family – "I may not be with you, but I loved well, partied hard, and lived well. And I would do it all again." Denise Michelle Dargan was born May 17, 1950 to devoted parents, Nancy and Thurnell Dargan Sr. She was educated in the Winston Salem Forsyth County school system and graduated from Atkins High School. Denise worked for the City of Winston Salem Utilities Department and was the first female equipment operator. She retired from the city and enjoyed fishing, entertaining, and helping others. Denise is preceded in death by her parents and brother Thurnell Dargan Jr. She is survived by three sisters, Elease Tatum, Darlene Dargan Steele, and Pamela Dargan Pearce, one brother, Kevin Dargan. She also eaves to cherish her loving memories three nieces, Desiree Tatum, Keneyetta Dargan, and Kierra Dargan; four nephews Alvin Steele Jr., Antwan Steele, James Tatum Jr., and Mylick Elliott- Dargan, one great niece, Amina Edwards; along with a host of cousins and friends. The memorial service will be June 8, 2021 at 4:00pm with Rev. Sam Hickerson officiating in the Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 7, 2021.