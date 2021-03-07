Voignier, Denise Medley
Denise Medley Voignier, 68, of Salisbury, NC, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
She was born May 17, 1952 in Kanawha County, West Virginia to the late George Jerrold Medley and Edna Hawkins Medley.
Mrs. Voignier was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Hinkle.
Surviving is her husband, Marvin Thomas Voignier; children: Laura Lockhart (Kevin) of Salisbury and their children, Hunter and Katy; Clayton T. Voignier (Melissa) of Blythewood, SC and their children, Pearson, Mackenzie, Killian and Jane; Matthew Voignier of Jeffersonville, IN ; Donna Petri (John) of Elizabeth, IN; Dale Voignier (Sharon) of Elizabeth, IN; Karen Shepherd (Calvin) of Clarksville, IN; David Voignier (Ginger) of Smith Grove, KY; Mark Voignier (Carey) of New Albany, IN; Daniel Voignier (Tabitha) of Jeffersonville, IN; Anthony Voignier (Teresa) of Jeffersonville, IN; twenty-three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Resurrection will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday (March 8) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, conducted by Father John Eckert. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Voignier family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.