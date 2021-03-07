Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Denise Medley Voignier
FUNERAL HOME
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC
Voignier, Denise Medley

Denise Medley Voignier, 68, of Salisbury, NC, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

She was born May 17, 1952 in Kanawha County, West Virginia to the late George Jerrold Medley and Edna Hawkins Medley.

Mrs. Voignier was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Hinkle.

Surviving is her husband, Marvin Thomas Voignier; children: Laura Lockhart (Kevin) of Salisbury and their children, Hunter and Katy; Clayton T. Voignier (Melissa) of Blythewood, SC and their children, Pearson, Mackenzie, Killian and Jane; Matthew Voignier of Jeffersonville, IN ; Donna Petri (John) of Elizabeth, IN; Dale Voignier (Sharon) of Elizabeth, IN; Karen Shepherd (Calvin) of Clarksville, IN; David Voignier (Ginger) of Smith Grove, KY; Mark Voignier (Carey) of New Albany, IN; Daniel Voignier (Tabitha) of Jeffersonville, IN; Anthony Voignier (Teresa) of Jeffersonville, IN; twenty-three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Resurrection will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday (March 8) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, conducted by Father John Eckert. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Voignier family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
375 Lumen Christi Ln, Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
She was a Wonderful Lady !
Tom Conley
Student
March 7, 2021
Lang Company Employees
March 7, 2021
...Such a beautiful person inside and out. I'll miss you forever my sweet friend !
Ernest Trent
Friend
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results