Dennis Harding Anderson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Drive
High Point, NC
Anderson, Dennis Harding

December 25, 1942 - September 24, 2021

Dennis Harding Anderson, 78, of Walkertown, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.

Born Christmas Day 1942, in Martinsville, Virginia, he was a son of the late James Harding Anderson and the late Ruby Taylor Anderson. Dennis was a US Air Force veteran and worked for US Air.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Collins of High Point.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Anderson.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, October 11, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Park in Martinsville, Virginia.

Wright Funerals-Cremations

1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Park
Martinsville, VA
Wright Funerals-Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
