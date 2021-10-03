Anderson, Dennis Harding



December 25, 1942 - September 24, 2021



Dennis Harding Anderson, 78, of Walkertown, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.



Born Christmas Day 1942, in Martinsville, Virginia, he was a son of the late James Harding Anderson and the late Ruby Taylor Anderson. Dennis was a US Air Force veteran and worked for US Air.



He is survived by his sister, Carol Collins of High Point.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Anderson.



Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, October 11, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Park in Martinsville, Virginia.



Wright Funerals-Cremations



1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.