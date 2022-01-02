Warren, Dennis Grant
October 28, 1948 - December 30, 2021
Dennis Grant Warren, 73, of Kernersville, NC, went home to be with his Savior on Thursday, December 30, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. The youngest of nine children, Dennis was born on October 28, 1948 to Rufus and Edith Warren, and experienced a simple but beautiful childhood roaming the hills and valleys of his mountain home in Candler, NC. In 1970, he married the love of of his life, Cecilia Warren and was blessed with three daughters and nearly 47 years of marriage before Cecilia's sudden passing on December 31, 2017. One day shy of the 4th year anniversary of their parting, God reunited these two soulmates in His warm embrace and today they are strolling Heavenly shores together, hand in hand again. To those who knew Dennis, he could most often be found wearing his signature UNC Tarheels baseball cap and sharing his kindness with the world through his contagious smile and humor. His love for his family knew no bounds and was evidenced in time spent with his daughters and son-in-laws--Shelly and Steve Darty, Ashley and James Canupp, and Leslie and Scott Boyles; as well as five grandchildren--Ashlyn Darty, Wyatt Darty, Annabelle Boyles, Jase Boyles and Warren Canupp. He never lacked in his encouragement for his family and was always looking for opportunities to teach and uplift. Most recently he had been working on restoring a 1967 Ford Truck with his grandson, and shared that the grueling hours spent in a greasy garage sharing laughs and imparting his knowledge to a younger generation would be one of his most cherished memories. Dennis' heart for others was not limited to his family, however, as he leaves behind a legacy of ministry that spans over four decades of service at both Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville) and Gospel Light Baptist Church (Walkertown) working with the youth group and faithfully driving a church bus on Sunday mornings. He enjoyed telling others about how good the Lord had been to him and he showed his light for his Savior through kindness and gentleness to all that he met. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife; his sister, Arlene Crowe; and four brothers--Jack Warren, Bobby Warren, Billy Edward Warren, and Danny Warren. He is survived by his three daughters and their families; his sisters--Loretta Changery (Michael), Carolyn Wise (Bob); brother, Benny Warren; cherished sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The memorial service honoring his life will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021 at 7:00 pm at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bus Ministry of Gospel Light Baptist Church at P.O. Box 38, Walkertown, NC 27051. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.