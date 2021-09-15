Stover, Deon
2019 - 2021
Master Deon Demond Stover was born October 29, 2019 to Quashawn Stover and Alexus Young in Winston-Salem, NC. He loved watching the Cocomelon TV show.
He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparents, Willie and Nancy Stover. He departed this life Friday September 3, 2021.
Deon was a bundle of joy to everyone and will be sorely missed.
Deon is survived by his parents, Quashawn Stover and Alexus Young; sister, Ryiah Stover; paternal grandfather, Mont Stover; paternal grandmother, Natasha Ziglar; maternal grandmother, Marie J. Young; great-grandmothers, Willette Stover, Doris McQueen, and Dianne Jackson; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. with family visitation preceding at 12:30pm. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.