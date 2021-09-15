Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deon Stover
2019 - 2021
BORN
2019
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Stover, Deon

2019 - 2021

Master Deon Demond Stover was born October 29, 2019 to Quashawn Stover and Alexus Young in Winston-Salem, NC. He loved watching the Cocomelon TV show.

He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparents, Willie and Nancy Stover. He departed this life Friday September 3, 2021.

Deon was a bundle of joy to everyone and will be sorely missed.

Deon is survived by his parents, Quashawn Stover and Alexus Young; sister, Ryiah Stover; paternal grandfather, Mont Stover; paternal grandmother, Natasha Ziglar; maternal grandmother, Marie J. Young; great-grandmothers, Willette Stover, Doris McQueen, and Dianne Jackson; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. with family visitation preceding at 12:30pm. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hooper Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hooper Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Praying for strength to endure.
The Agnew family
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results