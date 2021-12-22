Menu
Deronda Jo Coleman
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC
Coleman, Deronda Jo

May 6, 1955 - December 9, 2021

Deronda Jo (Ronda) Coleman died unexpectedly December 9, 2021, after a period of declining health following a stroke in February 2010.

In March 2010, she moved from Charlotte, NC to The Oaks Nursing Home in Winston-Salem, NC to be near her sister. Even though disabled, she enjoyed and participated in many activities at The Oaks, living her life there with enthusiasm. The family is grateful for the care provided by the kind personnel at The Oaks, especially Frances, Michelle, Lorinda, and Shauna.

Ronda was born May 6, 1955, in Union, SC; was a graduate of Union High School; attended the University of SC; and received an AAS degree in radiology technology from Spartanburg Tech. She was employed at Carolinas Healthcare System (now Atrium Health) in Charlotte as an x-ray technician for 26 years.

She was predeceased by both parents, Ernest and Bobby Coleman, of Union, SC. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Reggie and Ken Pasterczyk of Lewisville, NC; one aunt, Virginia Jacobs of Clinton, SC; and many maternal and paternal cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the S. R. Holcombe Funeral Home in Union, SC, at 11:30 AM on Monday, December 27. Family will receive visitors one hour before the service.

Ronda was a caring and generous soul and supported causes for children in need. Donations are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at https://wish.org (1702 E Highland Ave. Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ, 85016) or the charity of one's choice.

Share your memoreis at the Tribute Wall at www.holcombefuneralhomes.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St., Union, SC
Dec
27
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St., Union, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
