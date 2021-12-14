Black, Dewey "Pete"



February 1, 1931 - December 12, 2021



Dewey M. "Pete" Black passed away December 12, 2021. Born February 1, 1931, he was the second child of Gillen Grafton Black and Alice Williard Black. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Black; brother, Curtis Black; sisters, Geneva Pardue, Emma Lee Darnell; former wife of many years, Bonnie Beane Black; grandchildren, Chance Black, Kristen Black; and great-grandson, Hayden Martin. He is survived by his children, Beverly Edwards, Carol Leamon (Mike), Charles "Buddy" Black (Maggie); stepson, Danny Leonard (Margie); sisters, Marilynn Patterson and Jill (Joe) Chucci; his companion and soulmate, Shelby Blackburn; grandchildren, Kacie Shaver (fiance' Michael Tyler), Stephanie Troche (Steven), Lisa Hunt (Bryan), Lauren Mauldin (James), Kelly Myers (Jason), Amy Williams; great-grandchildren: McKenzie Black, Abby Weaver, Cain, Brynn and Jude Black, Salem and Scarlett Mauldin, Sophie and Xander Troche, Tucker and Kelsey Myers, Gage and Keaton Williams and many other much loved relatives and friends. Dewey was proud of his roots and his 12 years at Griffith School. He grew up working for his father, founder of Black Sand Company. His ability to drive large trucks led to his career as an engineer with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, retiring as sergeant. As a young firefighter he gained local fame after being lowered 40 feet into an abandoned well to rescue Copper the dog, who had been missing a week. He also served on the Board of the Firemen's Credit Union. Days off from the fire department he delivered oil for his dear friend, Denver White, and painted houses with other friends. Pete knew every road and every shortcut in the county, had an amazing memory for people, places, and dates, and was full of stories and nostalgia about his experiences in this town he loved. He loved nature and planted a garden every year, a habit he developed as a child of the Depression. A favorite outing was a trip to the Farmers Market, where he enjoyed all the colors, smells and tastes. His lifetime favorite was the precious Magnum Bonum apple. He always had a hummingbird feeder and eagerly awaited their yearly arrival. Pete was a daredevil who always owned a boat and motorcycle, loved to water ski, drive fast, and tell tall tales about his driving as well as his fishing! He was a member of the Winston-Salem Gold Wings Chapter and enjoyed biking trips with family and friends, including Bike Week in Daytona. Pete was thoughtful, had a smile that showed that he was happy to see you, had a dry wit that kept you guessing as to whether he was joking or not, was generous with his time and his resources and handed out twenty-dollar bills for hugs from his grands and great-grands. In his last years, as it became harder to get around, he still got up early to join his buddies for breakfast and visits because their love and friendships kept him going. Unfortunately, due to illness, he spent the last nine weeks of his life in Bermuda Village rehab and skilled nursing, where he received loving care and comfort from the amazing staff. Funeral services will be held at Vogler and Sons Clemmons, NC, 2PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021, catered visitation at 12:30PM. Burial follows at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. The family requests that donations be made to Winston-Salem FD Historical Society, 1277 Link Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Trellis Supportive Care.



Vogler and Sons funeral Home



2849 Middlebrook Drive



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.