Yokley, Dewey Blake
September 15, 1938 - October 5, 2020
Dewey Blake Yokley, 82, of Winston-Salem, NC, laid to rest with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born September 15, 1938 to the late Velva and Dewey Yokley. Mr. Yokley graduated from Wake Forest College and Wake Forest Law School. After an early career with the FBI, he served in the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office. He then started his own private law practice here in Winston-Salem. Mr. Yokley served on the NC Bar Association and was a member of Messiah Moravian Church. He was an avid lover of Wake Forest sports. His favorite pastime was sitting in his rocking chair at Ocean Isle Beach and listening to country music. In addition to his parents, Mr. Yokley was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Yokley; his sister, Carolyn Yokley; and a grandson, Brandon Blalock.
Mr. Yokley is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Joann Yokley; four children, Blair Stevenson, Kevin Yokley, Kim Toompas and Andy Goodson; six grandchildren, Ashley Toompas, Jake Toompas, Owen Yokley, Tate Yokley, Drew Goodson and Adam Goodson; and one great-grandson, Dewey Yokley.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Salem Moravian Graveyard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.