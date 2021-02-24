Crepps, DeWitt "Bud" Clinton



April 15, 1927 - February 23, 2021



DeWitt "Bud" Clinton Crepps, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021. He was a beloved father, friend and "Model A Enthusiast." Bud was born on April 15th, 1927 in Franklin, NJ and proudly served in the Navy during World War II.



He is survived by his son, John; daughter-in-law, Anne; 2 grandsons, Clay and Jack; and his longtime companion, Evelyn Williams. He is preceeded in death by his wife, Mary "Maggie," and daughter, Nancy.



Bud retired from RJR in 1989 and was an avid Model A restorer, family man and the ultimate "do-it-yourselfer." He will be missed by his family and many dear friends whose lives were touched by his kindness and warm heart.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date in his home-state of New Jersey.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2021.