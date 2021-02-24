DeWitt "Bud" Clinton Crepps, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021. He was a beloved father, friend and "Model A Enthusiast." Bud was born on April 15th, 1927 in Franklin, NJ and proudly served in the Navy during World War II.
He is survived by his son, John; daughter-in-law, Anne; 2 grandsons, Clay and Jack; and his longtime companion, Evelyn Williams. He is preceeded in death by his wife, Mary "Maggie," and daughter, Nancy.
Bud retired from RJR in 1989 and was an avid Model A restorer, family man and the ultimate "do-it-yourselfer." He will be missed by his family and many dear friends whose lives were touched by his kindness and warm heart.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in his home-state of New Jersey.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
To are good friend, rest in peace and keep driving your Model A truck in heaven.
John & Sharon Reynolds
March 13, 2021
Sue, (Dave), Tay & Conn Hemme
March 6, 2021
I knew Bud through the Model A Club and i have many fond memories of his stories and the knowledge he had about so many topics.He was a good friend and we will miss him being around.
Brian Bryan
Brian Bryan
March 1, 2021
Bud will be missed, he was a kind person with a wonderful disposition. We talked many times about old cars ,like Model A Fords. He was a expert on Model A Fords
jack w
February 25, 2021
I will miss our conversations of family history. You are a legacy to me. Your smart wits, kindness, and interesting stories will stay in my heart forever.
Heidi Reagle
February 24, 2021
Pete Sequeira
February 24, 2021
Pete Sequeira
February 24, 2021
Driving down from New Jersey to Winston-Salem to see "Uncle" Bud was always something to look forward to. His corned beef and cabbage dinners and going for a ride in his beautifully restored Ford Model A buggies was a sheer delight. He will be sorely missed but will always be fondly remembered for the gentleman and scholar of military history that he was, and part of the Greatest Generation of Americans who served their country so valiantly during World War.
Pete Sequeira
February 24, 2021
I was honored to know Mr Crepps over the years, he was a good man who loved to chat, especially about model A´s! Very sorry for your loss.
Bobby Kanode
February 24, 2021
As one of his healthcare providers I always enjoyed my visits with Mr. Crepps. Truly a fine gentleman. We talked cars often and he tried many times to get me to trade my classic Mustang for a Model A! Will miss him brightening our day.
Scott M.