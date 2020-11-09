Everidge, Diana Elizabeth Spaugh
August 24, 1943 - November 6, 2020
Mrs. Diana Elizabeth Spaugh Everidge, 77, of Winston-Salem, answered the call to join our Heavenly Father on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on August 24, 1943 to the late Wiley James and Flora Elizabeth Billings Spaugh. Mrs. Everidge was a member of West Haven Baptist Church, where she was an active member until her health declined. She enjoyed working her gospel-tract ministry, camping, bowling, watching old movies, working word puzzles, and attending church. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Everidge is preceded in death by two brothers, Wilbur and Dwight Spaugh. Surviving is her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Tommy Everidge; son, David Everidge and wife Cecelia Lee of Clemmons; two grandchildren, Hayden and Ethan Everidge; and two sisters, Monya Ramsey and husband Lawrence and Mozelle Spaugh. She held a special place in her heart for all of her nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, officiated by Pastor Ed Kuhar and Pastor N. A. Thompson III. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to West Haven Baptist Church, 2580 Old Glory Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
