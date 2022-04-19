Ferrelli, Diane H.
July 11, 1940 - April 16, 2022
Diane H. Ferrelli, age 81, passed in peace on April 16, 2022 at Brookridge Retirement Community after a lengthy illness. She rejoins her loved ones, beloved husband Joseph Ferrelli Jr. and beautiful daughter Allegra Ferrelli.
In her "second act" she attained undergraduate degrees from Furman University in Greenville, SC and UNCG, and a Master's Degree in counseling and guidance from Clemson University, SC.
She taught Latin in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System for several years.
As a world traveler, there was nothing she liked better than an interesting conversation with a good or new friend at her monthly "Dinner at Diane's" - she thrived on the exchange of interesting ideas with friends and colleagues.
She was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, and previously a member at First Baptist on 5th, where she ran the sermon broadcasting camera for 7 years, never missing a Sunday.
She will be missed but not forgotten.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 335 Springdale Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, on Friday, April 22 at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to AARF, 311 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to Amedysis Hospice Care, 2975 Crouse Ln., Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 19, 2022.