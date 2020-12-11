Braddy, Dilcy O.



July 16, 1926 - December 4, 2020



Dilcy Octavia Braddy was born July 16, 1926 to the late Joseph Braddy and Ethel Washington Braddy. She was born in the Old Town Community of Forsyth County, North Carolina. Miss Braddy attended Carver High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Dilcy was a devoted member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. She worked for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools for over thirty years. Dilcy passed away at Novant Medical Center on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Montana, John, David, Sterling and Thomas. The surviving family members, who will forever miss and cherish her kind and loving ways, are her brother, Charles Braddy; nephews: Michael Braddy and Joe Braddy; and a host of nieces, other nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral service will be private. Ms. Braddy may be publicly viewed today at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM. Interment will be in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.