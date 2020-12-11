Menu
Dilcy O. Braddy
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Carver High School
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Braddy, Dilcy O.

July 16, 1926 - December 4, 2020

Dilcy Octavia Braddy was born July 16, 1926 to the late Joseph Braddy and Ethel Washington Braddy. She was born in the Old Town Community of Forsyth County, North Carolina. Miss Braddy attended Carver High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Dilcy was a devoted member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. She worked for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools for over thirty years. Dilcy passed away at Novant Medical Center on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Montana, John, David, Sterling and Thomas. The surviving family members, who will forever miss and cherish her kind and loving ways, are her brother, Charles Braddy; nephews: Michael Braddy and Joe Braddy; and a host of nieces, other nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be private. Ms. Braddy may be publicly viewed today at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM. Interment will be in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To my Cousin's ur Aunt will be truly missed. Remember the lovr she showed to u all and she will never be gone. She will always be in ur hearts. Sending prayers and love from The Jackson's.
The Jackson Family
December 16, 2020
I will miss my cousin so much. She loved the Lord and she took care of all of us.
Elaine young
December 14, 2020
Dilcy was my mother, Louise Ross's cousin and friend. She loved the Lord, and she will be dearly missed by my mother, me and all of my siblings.
Velma Puryear Shore
December 12, 2020
A piece of my heart will be forever gone. Your cousin and friend.
Dr.Pearl D Kiser-Mbah
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Miss Brady was a very kind lady.
Doris Joyner
December 11, 2020
