Staley, Don Carlton



May 27, 1938 - September 29, 2020



Don Carlton Staley, 82, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020. An only child, Don was the son of the late William Dowd Staley and Helen Long Staley.



Don was an avid fisherman and downhill snow skier. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army; a Master Mason of Enterprise Lodge No. 752, A.F. and A.M.; a member and past Patron of Lexington Chapter No. 98 of the Order of the Eastern Star; a member and past Watchmen of Shepherds of Gate City Shrine No. 2 of the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem in Greensboro, N.C.



Survivors include an aunt, Mrs. Rachel Stokes of Henderson, N.C.; an uncle, Reverend Maurice Staley of Salisbury, N.C.; several cousins and many friends. Also surviving are his longtime friend, Angela S. Burgess; her daughter, Mona Celeste Corbin; her husband, Robert Craig Corbin; her grandson, Hunter James Corbin; and Don's "adopted" granddaughter, Julia Downing.



A "drop in" visitation will be held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home at 10301 North N.C. Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, N.C.



Due to corona virus concerns, a grave-side service will be conducted by Rex Evans, Past Grand Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, at Pine Hill cemetery on South Main Street (next to the YMCA) in Burlington, N.C. on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lexington Chapter No. 98 of the Order of the Eastern Star in c/o Mary Flowe, 1213 Rhodes Road, Lexington, N.C. 27292. The family also requests no personal visits nor food contributions due to COVID-19.



