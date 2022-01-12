To the entire Ashe family, On behalf of my mother and father (Frank and Eleanor), I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to you all. My dad asked me to convey that he grieves along with you. We all have such fond memories of Uncle Don. Our hope is that among your web of family and friends, that you find all the love, support and solace that you need. In sympathy, Traci Sumner and Frank & Eleanor Davis

Traci Sumner Family January 14, 2022