Ashe, Rev. Donald Winberry
May 15, 1932 - January 6, 2022
Reverend Donald Winberry Ashe, 89, passed away on January 6, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center to join his Lord and Savior after a lifetime of faithful service. Reverend Ashe was born on May 15, 1932, in Jackson County, NC. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War, he went on to earn a Bachelor's of Divinity degree from Emory University. He retired as a member of the Western NC Conference of the United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Anne and James E. Ashe, Rev. Ashe was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Kate Davis Ashe; children, James Edward Ashe; Donna Ashe Rodriguez (James); William Barth Ashe (Stephanie); grandchildren, Indrani Ashe, Bailey Hypes (Ethan), Colin Ashe, Leanna Rodriguez and Victoria Rodriguez; and great-grandchildren, Arlo and Atticus Hypes. He was a joy and bright light to his family and those in his community. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 2 pm at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1130 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem, with Rev. Marilyn Weiler and Rev. Mike Darnell officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing and masking are required.The service will also be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/PineGroveUMCWS
(for those joining online, please sign your name in the livestream comments, which will serve as a guestbook) or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC14mOqISUDh2JTthef-U-EA
. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove UMC (pinegroveumc.org
) or UMCOR – Global Ministries (umcmission.org
). Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.