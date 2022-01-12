Menu
Rev. Donald Winberry Ashe
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Ashe, Rev. Donald Winberry

May 15, 1932 - January 6, 2022

Reverend Donald Winberry Ashe, 89, passed away on January 6, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center to join his Lord and Savior after a lifetime of faithful service. Reverend Ashe was born on May 15, 1932, in Jackson County, NC. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War, he went on to earn a Bachelor's of Divinity degree from Emory University. He retired as a member of the Western NC Conference of the United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Anne and James E. Ashe, Rev. Ashe was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Kate Davis Ashe; children, James Edward Ashe; Donna Ashe Rodriguez (James); William Barth Ashe (Stephanie); grandchildren, Indrani Ashe, Bailey Hypes (Ethan), Colin Ashe, Leanna Rodriguez and Victoria Rodriguez; and great-grandchildren, Arlo and Atticus Hypes. He was a joy and bright light to his family and those in his community. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 2 pm at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1130 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem, with Rev. Marilyn Weiler and Rev. Mike Darnell officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing and masking are required.The service will also be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/PineGroveUMCWS (for those joining online, please sign your name in the livestream comments, which will serve as a guestbook) or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC14mOqISUDh2JTthef-U-EA. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove UMC (pinegroveumc.org) or UMCOR – Global Ministries (umcmission.org). Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Viewing
1:00p.m.
Pine Grove United Methodist Church
1130 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Jan
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pine Grove United Methodist Church
1130 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frank & Eleanor Davis
January 14, 2022
To the entire Ashe family, On behalf of my mother and father (Frank and Eleanor), I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to you all. My dad asked me to convey that he grieves along with you. We all have such fond memories of Uncle Don. Our hope is that among your web of family and friends, that you find all the love, support and solace that you need. In sympathy, Traci Sumner and Frank & Eleanor Davis
Traci Sumner
Family
January 14, 2022
Billie and Alberta McMillian
January 13, 2022
Billie and Alberta enjoyed seeing Don (affectionally called Rev.) walking his dog through the neighborhood daily for more than thirty (30) years. Kate, we pray that God continues to bless you; and provide love, peace, and comfort to you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love, Billie, and Alberta.
Billie J. and Rev. Alberta A. McMillian
Friend
January 13, 2022
