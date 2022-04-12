Bodamer, Donald "Don"
March 24, 1929 - April 8, 2022
Don Bodamer, 93, of Lewisville, NC, died on April 8, 2022, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law. Before moving to be with them seven years ago, he and his wife, Carolyn Kennedy Bodamer, lived in Madison, TN for 49 years. Don, the first child of Otto William and Mary Irene Stahl Bodamer, was born on March 24, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two brothers, Otto Kent and Keith Allen. Lt. Bodamer met Carolyn at a friend's party in Wisconsin, where Don was stationed as a radar engineer for the US Air Force. They married on August 22, 1953. For 42 years, Don worked as an engineer for Dupont. He began in Martinsville, VA for a few years, then worked at the Old Hickory, TN plant. In his last years at Dupont and following his retirement, Don was a leader with Fun with Science, a school program designed to encourage the exploration of life through science. Don was very active in his church including his leadership of "The Ramblers" senior adult group, which had monthly meals and outings. Left to celebrate his life and live up to the best of his example are his wife of 68 years, Carolyn; daughter, Susan (Rick Jordan); son, Mark (Jay McDonald); grandsons, Todd (Stacey Brandsma); Ben (Samantha) and their son, Theodore. A graveside service will be held next week in Monroe, MI. A memorial service will be held in May at Brush Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where the Bodamers were long-time members and leaders. Memorial gifts may be given to this church at 3705 Brush Hill Road, Nashville, TN 37216. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 12, 2022.