Donald James Brady
Brady, Donald James

February 18, 1933 - June 18, 2021

Donald "Don" James Brady died peacefully in his Greensboro home surrounded by his family on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was 88 years old.

The funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

Don was born in Niagara Falls, New York on February 18, 1933, to Joseph Montgomery Brady and Betty Jane (McGowan) Brady. He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1951 and attended the University of Rochester (U of R) on a football scholarship. He graduated in 1955 with a BS in mechanical engineering. After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked as a mechanical engineer for Ingersoll-Rand in Manhattan. Don married the love of his life, Mary Gay (Halbleib) Brady, on July 5, 1958.

Mr. Brady and his wife, Mary Gay, moved to Greensboro in 1962 to found their franchise, Brady Trane. With the support of his associates, whom Mary Gay and Don loved greatly, the company is celebrating over 59 years in business. BRADY, Inc. remains headquartered in Greensboro, NC, and now employs over 450 associates.

Don held many community leadership roles, served on numerous boards, and started community action-based organizations that are the fabric of Greensboro today. Don was a strong supporter of many charities and non-profits, including JDRF, Habitat for Humanity, Sanctuary House, the ALS Association, the Boy Scouts of America, and ASHRAE. He was incredibly dedicated to the pursuit of education and was a strong supporter of local schools and organizations that promoted its accessibility. He supported education initiatives at universities such as U of R, Ohio Wesleyan, A&T, UNCG, and GTCC.

Don's favorite moments in life were those he could spend surrounded by his family and friends. Summers spent in Topsail and winters in Blowing Rock are amongst some of the most cherished memories shared by his grandchildren, where they would often participate in "cousin's camps" facilitated by Mary Gay and Don. "Grandpa Don" deeply valued the new perspectives gained from travel where he never failed to make new friends along the way. While at home, his children and grandchildren would often find him reading new books, watching the horse races, or playing golf with his friends.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary Gay Brady, his five children, Ann Leigh and Billy Flynt, Louise and Jim Brady, Mary Kate and Danny Farley, Joe Brady, and Amy Brady and Mike Baxter; two nieces, Anne and Meg Brady; fourteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two great-nieces and two great-nephews; and all of those whom he considered his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Betty Brady, and his brother, Rich Brady.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sanctuary House, JDRF, or Bishop McGuinness.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.

Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services

515 N Elm St.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
2201 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC
Mary Gay, I will forever remember Don as my most faithful supporter fresh out of college teaching at OLG. To Ann Leigh, Jim, and Mary Kate, your dad was a very special and kind man. All these years later, I hold you precious ones in my heart. You are in my prayers.
Carol Ann Johns
August 9, 2021
Don was so full of life and love for his family. He was in Florida during the baseball spring training a few years ago and generously drove over an hour to visit and take us to dinner. Hope you are smiling down from heaven. You left quite a legacy!
Carol Diodati
Friend
July 3, 2021
Old North State Council, BSA
July 1, 2021
Mary Gay: It was with sadness that I read about the death of your loving husband, Don. May he rest in the peace of the Lord. As I will be attending Mass very shortly here at our Mercy Motherhouse in Rochester, NY I will be remembering in prayer, Don. You and your lovely family will also be remembered in prayer especially at this difficult time of loss. Love and prayers.
Sister Mary Bernarde Entress
June 30, 2021
I will miss Mr Brady when he comes to dinner with his investment group I always have his drink ready scotch and dry vermouth he will be missed
Marcia Alston
Other
June 29, 2021
Don was always a good guy to work with and under his leadership he built a great company, the Brady company is one of the top leaders in the Industry, I have been a Brady customer for the past 28 years. Plus I always knew who I could call to get the inside plays on them ponies, Condolences to the Brady Family.
Mike Perdue
Work
June 27, 2021
I remember Don through his many Church related activities including fund raising for OLG parish and membership in the Knights of Columbus Council 939. May the Brady family accept my condolences.
THOMAS O'HANLON
June 27, 2021
It was with great sorrow I learned of the loss of Don. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family with hopes God's grace will help them thru this trying time. Don's loss and that of our community will not soon be forgotten.
BJ Barnes
Other
June 26, 2021
Fernando Cardoso
June 25, 2021
Rest in PEACE dear friend.
victoria Buckles
June 25, 2021
Don was my mentor in learning about Philanthropy. I can't hold a candle to his generosity and work in the community, but at least I am trying to emulate him by working hard to support charities in our community. Love you Don and your family too. RIP
jim burgio
Friend
June 25, 2021
What a kind and generous man he was. He will surely be missed. RIP Mr. Brady
Beth Menefee
Other
June 23, 2021
I send my deepest condolences to Mary Gay and to the entire family. Don was a leader in every area business politics Community and his family. Greensboro will miss Don´s involvement but will benefit from his contributions. I enjoyed his sense of humor his being my neighbor and friend.
Mary Rakestraw
Friend
June 23, 2021
Aaron Salow & XOi Technologies
June 23, 2021
May the love of family and friends carry you through your grief. Don was a wonderful person that will be greatly missed.
Kathy Whitten
Friend
June 23, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kathleen Whitten
Friend
June 23, 2021
Don will be sorely missed. RIP.
Michael Watts
Friend
June 23, 2021
