Brendle, Donald
February 18, 1940 - December 16, 2021
Donald Gray Brendle, age 81, went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2021. He was born February 18, 1940 to Robert B. Brendle and Ennis Dillard Brendle. He grew up in Winston-Salem, attended Gray High School, served our country in the US Army 82nd Airborne and was stationed in Germany. He retired from Reynolds Tobacco Company after 30 years of service as a machinist.
On October 23, 1966, he married Faye Lanier and they recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Don loved the Lord. He served the Lord faithfully at Konnoak Hills Methodist Church for 25 years and at Reynolda Presbyterian Church and was part of the core group that was sent from Reynolda in 1999 to plant River Oaks Community Church. He joyfully served and prayed for ROCC until his passing. He was a faithful attender of the Reynolda Church Men's Prayer Breakfast. He was an avid blood donor as long as his health permitted.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Clarence, Ted, Henry, Jack, and Rudy; three sisters Elsie Martin, Mary Brendle, Barbara Styer; sisters-in-law, Donnie Brendle, Nancy Lanier; and brothers-in-law, Allan Styer, Buddy Eisenbraun, Richard Lanier and Wayne Lanier. He is survived by his wife, Faye, his brother, Frank Brendle; and his three children, Gray (Lea); Angela (Lee Thompson); and Richard (Amie); brother-in-law, Lanue Lanier; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Lanier, Theresa Sykes (Gene), Kaye Smith (Larry) and Margie Lanier. He was most proud of his 11 grandchildren, Madison (Zach Morgan), Luke Thompson (Madi), Mason Church, Hope (Andrew Ehlert), Avery Brendle (Danielle), Noah Thompson (Erin), Nate Thompson, Morgan, Natalie, MacKay and Hudson Brendle. In addition to many nieces and nephews.
Don always had an infectious smile and never met a stranger. He loved to share his faith and lived Romans 1:16 "For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes…" Many knew him as the Proverbs 3:5-6 man as he often quoted it. To God be the glory for the life that Don lived as evident by the lives he touched and as his last words "Thank you, Jesus!" reflected.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" service on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM at River Oaks Community Church, 1855 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC.
In lieu of flowers, and considering is his love for missions, memorials may be made to Louisa County Young Life, PO Box 1990, Louisa, VA 23093 or [email protected]
(where his grandson, Noah serves on staff) or River Oaks Community Church, Youth Mission Fund.
Mr. Bendle's body will lie in state on Sunday, December 19, and Monday, December 20, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Salem Funerals & Cremations, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.SalemFH.com
.
Salem Funerals & Cremations
120 South Main Street
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.