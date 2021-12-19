Dear sweet Faye , I am so sorry for the loss of your sweet Don. What a testimony he lived out loud and just a joyful spirit and a radiant heart always accompanied him. It was my honor to call him a friend and know him when we were at River Oaks and even after. I pray blessings peace and comfort over you and your family. With love and gratitude for having known an incredible man, whose name was Don Brindle, I Praise My Lord and Savior! Our loss is definitely Heaven's gain. With love and compassion, Becky

Becky Miller Friend December 20, 2021