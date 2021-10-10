Byerly, Donald Eugene
February 25, 1936 - October 5, 2021
The world lost an incredible man on October 5, 2021, but heaven gained an angel. Donald Eugene Byerly was a devoted husband, loving father, adoring "Papa," and caring "Pops."
Donald was born on February 25, 1936 in Winston Salem to the late William Dennis Byerly, Sr. and Blanche Whitlow Byerly. He graduated from James Gray High School and earned a football scholarship to Lees-McRae College. Donald proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. He began his banking career as a teller and retired after over 30 years as a branch manager for Bank of America in 1987. Donald also worked seasonally at the Dixie Classic Fair managing the ticket office.
Donald enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was a longtime member of the Pinebrook Country Club. But Donald enjoyed most the time spent with his family, especially spoiling and joking around with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donald leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Loretta Sharpe Byerly; children, Mark (Janet) Byerly and Julie (Keith) Allen; grandchildren, Ryan (Kendall) Byerly, Nathan Harris (Trish), Jordan Byerly (Eric), Trent (Chelsea) Allen, and Wesley Allen; great grandchildren, Aubrey Shore, Cameron Byerly, and Levi Micelli; and many other loved ones and friends. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, William Dennis Byerly, Jr.
Donald's life will be celebrated in a private family gathering.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
