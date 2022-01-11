Menu
Donald Lewis Church
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC
Church, Donald Lewis

June 19, 1937 - January 9, 2022

Mr. Donald Lewis Church, age 84, of Ronda, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Mr. Church was born June 19, 1937 in Wilkes County to Lewis S. Church and Cecilia Faye Parker Church. Mr. Church was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and retired from the Winston-Salem Journal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jurilene "Jerry" Luffman Church, and his older sisters, Opal Anthony, Nita Darnell, and Sybil Gentry. Survivors include: daughters, Donna F. Church (Pat Marley) of Ronda, Daphne E. Cothren (Jerry) of Ronda; sister, Doris Anthony of Roaring River; grandsons, Tim Renegar (Leah), Daniel Renegar (Brandy), Lee Cothren (Erin), James Cothren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Will Souther and Dr. Jeremy Simpson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Shelburne and his staff at Jonesville Medical Center for the many years of care, and a very special thank you to Dr. Vidal and the nurses at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Their care and compassion were exemplary and much appreciated. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W, Elkin, NC
Jan
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W, Elkin, NC
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wanted to say how sad it was to see this obituary. I always enjoyed seeing and talking to Don. He missed his Jerry and is with her now.
Joy Billings
Friend
January 11, 2022
Uncle Don...you will be truly missed! He holds a special place in my heart. Many words come to mind when I think of Uncle Don - kind, caring, giving, loving, dedicated, sincere, strong, intelligent, funny, honest, generous, an awesome Dad and Granddad. I have so many wonderful memories of times shared - vacations, camping trips, boating, family gatherings, phone conversations that I will really miss. He was always there when my Mama and Daddy needed something and that always meant a lot to me.
Donna and Daphne, I know you have a whole in your heart right now. There's no words to mend it, but I will pray that God will bring you peace to ease the sorrow and fill your heart with the sweet memories of life with your Daddy. I love you both!
Debbie
Debbie Clark
Family
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Praying for all of you. God Bless
Kathy Hicks
Coworker
January 11, 2022
Don was a special friend, he will be missed. I still remember the good times that we had with him and Jerry.
They were so special, they will live in my heart forever.
So sorry for your loss. May God give you the grace and confort you need to get through the tough times.
Brenda Brown
Friend
January 11, 2022
Our condolences to Donna and the family during this time of sadness. Your many loving memories will keep Don alive in your hearts.
Rodger and Inez Eckard
Friend
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss.Many prayers going out for the family.
Linda Lane
Other
January 11, 2022
