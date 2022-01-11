Church, Donald Lewis
June 19, 1937 - January 9, 2022
Mr. Donald Lewis Church, age 84, of Ronda, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Mr. Church was born June 19, 1937 in Wilkes County to Lewis S. Church and Cecilia Faye Parker Church. Mr. Church was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and retired from the Winston-Salem Journal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jurilene "Jerry" Luffman Church, and his older sisters, Opal Anthony, Nita Darnell, and Sybil Gentry. Survivors include: daughters, Donna F. Church (Pat Marley) of Ronda, Daphne E. Cothren (Jerry) of Ronda; sister, Doris Anthony of Roaring River; grandsons, Tim Renegar (Leah), Daniel Renegar (Brandy), Lee Cothren (Erin), James Cothren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Will Souther and Dr. Jeremy Simpson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Shelburne and his staff at Jonesville Medical Center for the many years of care, and a very special thank you to Dr. Vidal and the nurses at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Their care and compassion were exemplary and much appreciated. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.