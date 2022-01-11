Uncle Don...you will be truly missed! He holds a special place in my heart. Many words come to mind when I think of Uncle Don - kind, caring, giving, loving, dedicated, sincere, strong, intelligent, funny, honest, generous, an awesome Dad and Granddad. I have so many wonderful memories of times shared - vacations, camping trips, boating, family gatherings, phone conversations that I will really miss. He was always there when my Mama and Daddy needed something and that always meant a lot to me.

Donna and Daphne, I know you have a whole in your heart right now. There's no words to mend it, but I will pray that God will bring you peace to ease the sorrow and fill your heart with the sweet memories of life with your Daddy. I love you both!

Debbie

Debbie Clark Family January 11, 2022