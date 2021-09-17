Menu
Donald Hiram Cole
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ
Cole, Donald Hiram

August 6, 1941 - September 9, 2021

Donald Hiram Cole, Sr. (born 8/06/1941) passed on 9/09/2021 at the age of 80 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Meadows Cole, two sons Donald Jr. and David Cole, and their wives, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He worked many years for Frito-Lay before retirement.

Best Funeral Home

Peoria, AZ
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
Sue, I am so sorry to hear of Donald's passing. We have wonderful memories. Jack and Nelle Duggins are my parents. Donna, my sister, was in your and Donald's wedding. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Shirley Moser
September 18, 2021
Remember don and you when he worked with my husband at Frito lay. L G Bennett, he's been gone 5 yrs. So sorry to hear of dons passing.
Wanda Bennett
Work
September 18, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
V
September 18, 2021
