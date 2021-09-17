Donald Hiram Cole, Sr. (born 8/06/1941) passed on 9/09/2021 at the age of 80 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Meadows Cole, two sons Donald Jr. and David Cole, and their wives, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He worked many years for Frito-Lay before retirement.
Best Funeral Home
Peoria, AZ
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
Sue, I am so sorry to hear of Donald's passing. We have wonderful memories. Jack and Nelle Duggins are my parents. Donna, my sister, was in your and Donald's wedding. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Shirley Moser
September 18, 2021
Remember don and you when he worked with my husband at
Frito lay. L G Bennett, he's been gone
5 yrs. So sorry to hear of dons passing.
Wanda Bennett
Work
September 18, 2021
