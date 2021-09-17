Cole, Donald Hiram



August 6, 1941 - September 9, 2021



Donald Hiram Cole, Sr. (born 8/06/1941) passed on 9/09/2021 at the age of 80 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Meadows Cole, two sons Donald Jr. and David Cole, and their wives, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He worked many years for Frito-Lay before retirement.



Best Funeral Home



Peoria, AZ



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.