Comer, Donald Lester
September 20, 1939 - June 7, 2021
Donald Lester Comer, 81, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Trellis Supportive Care, ending his years-long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born September 20, 1939, in Forsyth County, NC to the late Lester Eugene Comer and Helen Jones Comer. Don was a Veteran, having served four years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. He retired in 1994 from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 37 years of service. The day after he retired, his first grandchild was born. This was the beginning of many years of bus stop/school pick-ups, band performances, soccer games, baseball games, dance recitals, shooting competitions, and many trips to the family beach house. His absence in his grandchildren's lives will be hard to fill. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rose Petry Comer of the home; two daughters, Donna Comer Haynes and husband Walt, and Robin Comer Buchanan and husband Ronald. He was papaw to Carly Everhart, Katie Smith, Sam Reale, Alex Smith, Jason Haynes, Price Haynes, Amber Fennell, and Jacob Buchanan, and Poppy to Sarah, Scarlett, and Addison. He is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Loretta Comer, sister, Mary Comer, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give thanks to Trellis Supportive Care for the excellent care given to Don in his final days, and to Sharon, Lisa, and Justin for helping take care of him at home. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, June 11th at Hopewell Moravian Graveyard with Rev. Ray Burke officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Hopewell Moravian Church, 701 Hopewell Church Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 10, 2021.