Craver, Donald "Don" Nelson
Donald Nelson Craver, 78, passed away Saturday evening, April 2, 2022.
He was born October 1, 1943 in Davidson County to the late Fred Hamilton and Allie Fine Craver.
Don was the youngest of twelve. He retired from Piedmont/US Airways after 42 years of service. He served in the National Guard from 1962-1968.
He was an active member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and served as chairman of the graveyard committee along with serving on several others.
In his free time Don loved baseball and playing ball with family. He had many years of playing softball along with coaching Little League at South Little League Park. He also spent many years enjoying time racing with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings, Dot Craver, R.C. Craver, Howard "Dink" Craver, Wade Craver, Joe Craver, Corrine Saintsing, Bill Craver, Ted Craver, and Gary Craver.
Surviving family includes his loving wife of 58 years, Faye Burgess Craver; son, Dwayne (Kim); granddaughter, Khristy Payne (Bryce); great-grandson, Kamden; siblings, Faye Kanoy and Tony Craver; and many special nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A service will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm, prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Methodist Church at 4265 Ebert Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent to the Craver family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.