Wilkins, Sr., Donald Eugene
October 30, 1934 - October 7, 2020
Mr. Donald "Don' Eugene Wilkins, Sr., 86, of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Wake Forest Medical Center. Mr. Wilkins was born on October 30, 1934 in Forsyth County to David Turner and Ethel Lee Bates Wilkins. He was a member of The First Pentecoastal Holliness Church, and was retired from the Forsyth County Sheriff Department with 27 years of loyal service. Mr. Wilkins enjoyed fishing and watching old movies, but most importantly he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Janet Hutchins Wilkins; and a son, Donald 'Gene' Wilkins, Jr. Mr. Wilkins is survived by his two daughters, Donna Steinberg and Teresa Johnson; six grandchildren: Victoria Baston, Joshua Steinberg, Elizabeth Suttles, Marissa Johnson, Kelsie Martin and Travis Wilkins; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond Wilkins. A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at First Pentecoastal Holliness Church, with the Rev. Tim Wolfe officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.