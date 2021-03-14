Hibbard, Donald Edward



May 14, 1928 - March 10, 2021



Donald Edward Hibbard of Bermuda Village in Bermuda Run, NC passed away on March 10, 2021. Born May 14, 1928 in Latonia, KY, Don served in the US Army towards the end of the Korean War. A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, he earned his Master's degree in business at New York University. Don had a very successful and distinguished career for over 40 years as a financial executive for Richardson Vicks Inc. and Procter & Gamble.



A dedicated man of God, he had been a member of Knollwood Baptist Church for nearly 30 years after retiring to North Carolina in 1992.



Don was best known for his love and devotion to his family and for his delightful and infectious sense of humor.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Leona Hibbard, and his nephew, Randy Hibbard of Latonia, KY. Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elsie Shelby Hibbard; two daughters, Gerri Smith and husband, Geoffrey Smith of Essex, CT and Tammy Davis (formally Manna) and husband, Gary Davis of Winston Salem, NC; four grandchildren, Ellen Smith (Chris) Ahern of Lebanon, NH, Gregory (Sophie) Smith of Kennebunk, ME, Stephen (Jennifer) Manna of Winston Salem, NC, and Jessica Manna (Brad) Osmun of Apex, NC; and eight great grandchildren, Jonah and Nuala Ahern, Theodore Smith, Braydon and Addyson Manna, and Weston, Rory, and Tansy Osmun. He is also survived by his brother, Doug (Carolyn) Hibbard of Villa Hills, KY, and his niece, Stacey Hibbard of New Bern, NC.



There will be a memorial service at a future date.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.