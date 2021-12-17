Keller, Sr., Donald Edward
February 14, 1938 - December 15, 2021
Donald Edward Keller, Sr., of Winston-Salem, NC, 83, died peacefully Tuesday, December 15, 2021, after a 17-year battle with Parkinson's Disease with his beloved wife of 59 years, Becky, by his side. Keller was born on February 14, 1938, to Walter and Emma Keller in Jersey City, New Jersey. After graduating from Cape May (NJ) High School, he attended college at Goldey-Beacom in Wilmington, DE, where he graduated in 1959, and then East Carolina University, graduating in 1961. He later obtained his MS in Business Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Keller retired after many years of service from Sara Lee Corporation (formerly Hanes Hosiery) where he last served as a manager for corporate accounting. Upon retirement, he drew upon his education background to teach business courses at Mineral Springs Middle School. Always a lover of education, even in retirement, Keller served as a substitute teacher at Meadowlark Middle School well into his 70s. He was also very proud of his military service, serving as a first lieutenant in the US Army Reserves for seven years during the Vietnam era. A long-time member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church, Keller was very involved in the Men's Ministry and went on several mission trips to aid those in need. He was also very active in the Elk's Club helping to run their statewide Scholarship committee for many years. In addition, he was the president of the National Association of Accountants. Keller last served as a member of the board of directors for Hanesbrands (Sara Lee) Credit Union, including in the position of chairman, for nearly five decades. Keller loved travelling with his family, visiting most of the United States and many European countries. He was a lover of books, his beloved dachshunds, and a good drink. Above all, he loved his family with all that was in him. His contagious humor is remembered by all. Even in his darker days while at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, the nursing staff was always sharing "Mr. Keller" stories. Keller is survived by his wife, Becky, daughter Kathy (Steve) Tatum, and a son Ed (Lori) Keller. He was also the proud "Poppy" to Becca (Greg) Thorn, Zach Keller, Bailey Tatum, and David Keller with his fiance, Mikki von Schaumburg. In addition, he will be remembered by innumerable friends, colleagues and family members. A private graveside service will be held Saturday at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Hayworth-Miller in Rural Hall is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem or the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.