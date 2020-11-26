Menu
Donald Ray Smith Jr.
1968 - 2020
Smith, Jr., Donald Ray

June 1, 1968 - November 21, 2020

Mr. Donald Ray Smith, Jr., 52, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born the son of JoAnn Jackson Smith and the late Donald Ray Smith, Sr. on June 1, 1968 in Forsyth County. Donald was a sports fan and enjoyed coaching Pop Warner Football. He was a loving son, father, paw-paw, and brother. In addition to his father, Donald was preceded in death by a son, Colten Smith, and his brother, Paul Jeffrey Smith. He is survived by his mother; daughter, Cierra Smith; sons, Dalton Smith and Shane Merideth; sister, Kimberly Bland (Patrick); granddaughter, Alayna Jean; niece, Madison Bland; and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. A private service will be conducted for the family. Mr. Smith will lie in state from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM Saturday, November 28 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
He was the best person I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. One of the strongest people I ever knew. He was a great dad, son, brother and friend. You are loved by many and missed by all that knew you. You may be gone my friend but you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace and kiss Cj for me. Tell him his mamma loves and misses him so much. See you on the other side my friend.
Audte Hotchkiss
November 25, 2020