Seamon, Donald "Donny" RayJune 27, 1965 - September 8, 2021Donald "Donny" Ray Seamon, 56, of Advance, NC, entered his heavenly home on September 8, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC.Donny, as he was so lovingly known, was born on June 27, 1965 in Davie County, NC. He was the son of the late Alvin Raeford Seamon and Nettie Mae (Minor) Seamon. In addition to his parents, Donny was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Ann, and his brother Michael Ray.In life, Donny graduated from Davie County schools and attended Forsyth Technical College. He later worked in the construction industry for Zack Rothrock Builders for 25 plus years. In 1990, Donny married the love of his life, Cynthia Rae (Gore) Seamon in Davie County. With that union their marriage was blessed with three children. Donny was a strong man of God. He was of the Christian faith and attended Heaven Bound Full Gospel Ministries. Donny was also a family oriented man that loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. When he wasn't spending time with his family he was enjoying the simple things in life like hunting and fishing.He was an outstanding man who would do anything to help others in need.No matter where we go he will always be there for us when we need him.This isn't a goodbye, it's a see you laterDonny leaves behind to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Cynthia Rae Seamon of 31 years, a son, Joshua Ray Seamon of Advance, two daughters, Kirsten Victoria Nettie Seamon, Hannah Sue Seamon, both of Advance, a sister, Joy Kay Underwood (Chris) of Mocksville, a sister-in-law, Kimberly Elaine Perry of Mocksville, and a brother-in-law, Buddy Gore (Melissa) of Nebraska. Also, surviving Donny are his nieces and nephews, Ryan Gore, Brittany Gore, Debra Hoeing, Rachel Wilson, Dylan and Dustin Gore, and Evan and Casey Mills, and grandchildren Noah Ray Hilton and Rocko Atticus Keaton.A visitation for Donny will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Davie Baptist Church. Following visitation at 4:00 pm a funeral service will take place, also at Davie Baptist Church. Officiating the service is Brother James Ward. Donny will be laid to rest in Davie Baptist Cemetery.Please consider a memorial to Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville to offset cost of funeral arrangements.