Donald Stewart
1933 - 2020
Stewart, Donald (Don)

December 15, 1933 - December 15, 2020

Mr. Donald Gray Stewart, 87, a resident of the Midway community passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Hinkle Hospice House. He was born on December 15, 1933 in Forsyth County to the late Bernie Lee and Mary McInnis Stewart. Don was a member of Friedland Moravian Church where he had faithfully served as a Diener and Elder. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a long-time member of the Good Sam RV Club and also enjoyed sailing, golfing, fishing, visiting flea markets, and meeting friends for coffee. Prior to retirement, Don was a contractor for the Winston-Salem Journal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles and his beloved wife of 61 years, Patsy Southern Stewart. Don is survived by his son, Darrell Stewart and wife Yvonne; granddaughters, Alyssa and Shannon Stewart; and a sister, Peggy Harrison and husband Glenn.

A brief graveside service will be held at the Friedland Moravian Graveyard for the immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Davidson County Senior Services and their Meals on Wheels volunteers. Condolences may be sent to the Stewart Family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
Don was a Winston-Salem Journal contractor for me for many years in Davidson County. Don was a very jovial person. Always cracked a joke with you when you saw him. Don was one of those special guys you loved working with. My condolences to the family.
Tim Felton
December 21, 2020
