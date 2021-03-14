Menu
Donna Lynn Bottoms Hayes
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Hayes, Donna Lynn Bottoms

January 1, 1962 - March 9, 2021

Donna Bottoms Hayes, 59, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Garner, NC. Donna was born on January 1, 1962 in Forsyth County to the late Issac "Wink" Bottoms and Louise Spainhour Bottoms. Donna was always a hard worker. She started working from the age of three by priming leaves in tobacco fields and went on to work for Toys 'R Us, Walmart and Target later in life. Donna enjoyed trips to the beach, had a love for cats and liked hosting yard sales. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and her grandchildren. Donna had a recent reassurance of her faith and found peace in knowing her Savior Jesus Christ and the promise of Eternal Life. Donna was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving family includes her brother, Larry Bottoms (Vicky) and their children; her two children, Bradley Hayes and his son BJ and Ashley Hayes and her children, "step" daughter Delani (and fiancé), Princess (Donna's four legged fur grandbaby) and Kamryn; and her beloved cat, Timber. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, with Pastor Kevin Broyhill officiating. In lieu of flowers, please contact Ashley Hayes for the address for the organization where memorial donations may be sent. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Crestview Memorial Park
Rural Hall, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna was a great friend and co-worker at Toys r Us. She was more than a very kind person. Praying For The Family. Redd and Annette Nichols
Reginald Nichols
March 14, 2021
Donna and I worked together at Target in 2011. She made such and impact on my life that we remained friends on Facebook. Her faith and her love for her family was always evident in all she shared! My prayers remain with those left behind to cherish her memory. Until we meet again...Go Rest High on That Mountain!
Ramona
March 14, 2021
