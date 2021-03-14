Hayes, Donna Lynn Bottoms
January 1, 1962 - March 9, 2021
Donna Bottoms Hayes, 59, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Garner, NC. Donna was born on January 1, 1962 in Forsyth County to the late Issac "Wink" Bottoms and Louise Spainhour Bottoms. Donna was always a hard worker. She started working from the age of three by priming leaves in tobacco fields and went on to work for Toys 'R Us, Walmart and Target later in life. Donna enjoyed trips to the beach, had a love for cats and liked hosting yard sales. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and her grandchildren. Donna had a recent reassurance of her faith and found peace in knowing her Savior Jesus Christ and the promise of Eternal Life. Donna was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving family includes her brother, Larry Bottoms (Vicky) and their children; her two children, Bradley Hayes and his son BJ and Ashley Hayes and her children, "step" daughter Delani (and fiancé), Princess (Donna's four legged fur grandbaby) and Kamryn; and her beloved cat, Timber. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, with Pastor Kevin Broyhill officiating. In lieu of flowers, please contact Ashley Hayes for the address for the organization where memorial donations may be sent. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.