Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Chambers Howard
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Howard, Donna Chambers

October 21, 1948 - March 22, 2022

Donna Chambers Howard, 73, of Winston Salem, passed away peacefully Mar 22, 2022 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct 21, 1948 in Winston Salem, attended Winston-Salem Business College and retired from The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, GA. Donna was born of Ralph and Rachel Chambers and is survived by her sister Joella Killian and brothers Wayne, Bruce and Dean Chambers. She was preceded in death by her sister Regina Burns. Donna dedicated her personal time to helping her family, friends and neighbors. She was a kind and loving sister, aunt, wife, and daughter. She will be remembered by all as a trusting and giving woman who was always available to help when needed. She loved animals—especially cats and dogs—and was a big supporter of the SPCA. She will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 30th at 2:00 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1645 Griffin Rd, Rural Hall, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.