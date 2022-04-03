Howard, Donna Chambers
October 21, 1948 - March 22, 2022
Donna Chambers Howard, 73, of Winston Salem, passed away peacefully Mar 22, 2022 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct 21, 1948 in Winston Salem, attended Winston-Salem Business College and retired from The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, GA. Donna was born of Ralph and Rachel Chambers and is survived by her sister Joella Killian and brothers Wayne, Bruce and Dean Chambers. She was preceded in death by her sister Regina Burns. Donna dedicated her personal time to helping her family, friends and neighbors. She was a kind and loving sister, aunt, wife, and daughter. She will be remembered by all as a trusting and giving woman who was always available to help when needed. She loved animals—especially cats and dogs—and was a big supporter of the SPCA. She will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 30th at 2:00 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1645 Griffin Rd, Rural Hall, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
