Donna Crumpler Willard
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Willard, Donna Crumpler

July 3, 1948 - September 3, 2021

Donna Anne Crumpler Willard, 73, passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on September 3, 2021. She was born to Lawrence Justice Crumpler and Mary Louise Slaughter Crumpler on July 3, 1948, in Danville, VA. Donna graduated from High School in Forsyth County and worked for Gallins Vending Company. Among her many talents were cake decorating and crocheting. Her creativity extended to the outdoors, where she enjoyed growing a wide variety of colorful flowers. Donna will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are her husband, Larry Willard; son, Steven Mathews (Terri); granddaughters, Brandi Marie Taylor and Elizabeth Anne Mathews; great-grandsons, Christopher Mayberry and Bryan Taylor; sister, Joan Tilley; brother, Dr. Larry S. Crumpler (Jayne Aubele); and niece, Robin Krytes (Wesley). A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27013
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Sep
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
