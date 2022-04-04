Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donnie Fletcher
FUNERAL HOME
Huff Funeral Home
212 Main St
East Bend, NC
Fletcher, Donnie

January 27, 1956 - April 1, 2022

Mr. Donald "Donnie" Ray Fletcher, age 66, went to his heavenly home on April 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at 2pm at Huff Funeral Home in East Bend. Burial will follow in Forbush Friends Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6pm-8pm at Huff Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com.

Huff Funeral Home

212 East Main Street East Bend, NC 27018
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Huff Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huff Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.