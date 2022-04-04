Fletcher, Donnie
January 27, 1956 - April 1, 2022
Mr. Donald "Donnie" Ray Fletcher, age 66, went to his heavenly home on April 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at 2pm at Huff Funeral Home in East Bend. Burial will follow in Forbush Friends Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6pm-8pm at Huff Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com
.
Huff Funeral Home
212 East Main Street East Bend, NC 27018
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 4, 2022.