Foster, Donnie Gray
January 7, 1961 - December 7, 2021
Donnie Gray Foster, 60, of East Bend passed away on Tuesday December7, 2021 in Boise, Idaho. He was born in Yadkin County, NC on January 7, 1961, son of the late Chester J. Foster, Jr. and Doris Wooten Foster, other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rex Foster. Donnie was a member of Forbush Friends Meeting Church, loved being a truck driver and seeing the countryside, and really enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was home. Surviving are his loving sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Bob Carter of East Bend. A private graveside service will be held with family. Donnie will lie in state on Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 11:00 am to 4:00pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service, Yadkinville. He will be laid to rest at Forbush Friends Meeting church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Forbush Friends Meeting Church, building fund, 4460 Forbush Rd, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Foster family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 24, 2021.