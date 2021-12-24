Menu
Donnie Gray Foster
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Foster, Donnie Gray

January 7, 1961 - December 7, 2021

Donnie Gray Foster, 60, of East Bend passed away on Tuesday December7, 2021 in Boise, Idaho. He was born in Yadkin County, NC on January 7, 1961, son of the late Chester J. Foster, Jr. and Doris Wooten Foster, other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rex Foster. Donnie was a member of Forbush Friends Meeting Church, loved being a truck driver and seeing the countryside, and really enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was home. Surviving are his loving sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Bob Carter of East Bend. A private graveside service will be held with family. Donnie will lie in state on Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 11:00 am to 4:00pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service, Yadkinville. He will be laid to rest at Forbush Friends Meeting church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Forbush Friends Meeting Church, building fund, 4460 Forbush Rd, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Foster family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
DonnE .. just found out you were gone from a fellow chatter in the W.C. chatroom we shared. I'm still stunned by the news. So much enjoyed you being in the room, and your presence there will be sorely missed -- giving us those updates on where in the U.S. you were at the time with your truck. I esp. regret now never getting to have lunch with you that day you pulled off here in Garland to eat at a new pizza place just down the road from my office. You had already gotten back on the road by the time you mentioned the stop in the chat room. :-( I also see now we are about the same age, and are both Friends (Quaker). I never knew either. What a coincidence! R.I.P., good buddy .. &:-) Paul
Paul Purtha
Friend
January 3, 2022
So very sorry to hear of Donnies passing. I had known him for several years and he always made me laugh and as a good friend. He will be missed.
Belinda Tolar
Friend
December 29, 2021
I remember Donnie from Mr. Moxley's 2nd period drafting class in the 1978-79 year. He & Mark Pendry used to sit in the drafting desks right in front & facing the teacher. They would cut up and pick at each other all the time. I wont say how, but Mark got the nickname "HOG" in the class; but he was not fat. Mr. Moxley was called that, too. Honestly, I'd forgot Donnie till I saw the obit. I like transfer trucks, too, but I never drove one. I'm really sorry for your loss. I'd rather not use my name "ONLINE".
Rudolph Diesel
Classmate
December 27, 2021
Donnie will be missed by many in the MX circle, always ready to help those who were in need, without the worry of expense, an absolute joy to just chat with, I will miss our conversation while we both we’re traveling and looked forward to killing time a few times a week. RIP my MX brother always in our prayers till we meet again. Loving friend Ken E
Kenner East
Friend
December 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family. Donnie was a nice classmate in school and always smiling
Deanna Murphy
Classmate
December 24, 2021
Cathy I am so sorry to hear about Donnie’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Carolyn Marion-Norris
Friend
December 24, 2021
Donnie was a great friend of mine and I always enjoyed his company. I was fortunate enough to work with him these last 12 years. I could always count on Donnie to have a kind word and an easy laugh, even in challenging situations. He was a pleasure to be around and I will miss him.
Brad Morris
Friend
December 23, 2021
Donnie was a soft spoken guy who would help anyone. He was master mechanic who could fix anything. Donnie was a friend to everyone. i am so sorry for your loss. The World needs more Donnie Fosters!
Michael Vestal
Friend
December 22, 2021
Always enjoyed talking with him.
George Phillips
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about my great friend. We first met at Thunder Valley when we were racing motorcycles. I looked up to him for help as he was a great suspension guy, he always got me tuned in. With Donnie's help I was able to win several races, he gave me the confidence I needed. The past few years while he was driving trucks, he would call and we would talk. We didn't get together as much, but we always kept in touch. I consider Donnie to be one of the greatest friends I've ever had! I will truly miss him. God bless you Donnie!
Tracy Tibbetts
Friend
December 20, 2021
Kathy and Bob I was shocked to hear of the passing of Donnie, my condolences to the family. I had lots of fun adventurous memories growing up with Donnie. From riding bicycles, motorcycles, PW"s room, KIZZ concerts and many more. I shall carry these memories with me. RIP my friend.
Tim Matthews
Friend
December 19, 2021
Sorry for your loss Bob and Cathy. Had many good times riding dirt bikes and riding in his mustang. RIP Donnie.
Greg Shore
Friend
December 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss Bob an Cathy. Donnie and I had a lot of good times riding dirt bikes and riding in his mustang. RIP Donnie.
Greg Shore
Classmate
December 18, 2021
Kathy and Bob, David and I are so sorry for your loss. I’ve known Donnie since I was a little girl me and my mom would go over to visit your Grandma Blanche she had a some kittens one time Donnie caught me the one I wanted had that cat for years. Years later I saw him and ask him if he remembered that. He did. My God hold you close in this difficult time.
Angie & David Bell
Friend
December 18, 2021
He was my best friend growing up. He was a good guy. Birthdays close I was a year older. I’m so sorry Kathy call me if you need anything. Love y’all. Clinton cave we’re praying for y’all. We made good fun memories
Clinton Cave
Friend
December 17, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your dear loved one. Prayers for all.
Nancy Johnson
December 17, 2021
Praying for you Cathy.
Deborah Mickles Brown
Neighbor
December 16, 2021
Cathy, Bobby so sorry for your loss. Donnie was a super guy and a heck of a mechanic . May the good lord wrap his arms around you and comfort you. Hang on to the good memories, and just know he is up there with your family that has entered the gates of heaven.
Jeff Mickles
December 16, 2021
Bob and Cathy, so sorry to hear about Donnie! Angie and I will be praying for you guys that Gods peace be with you and your family during this time!
Mark & Angie Adams
Friend
December 15, 2021
I am Sorry to hear of Donnie's passing. Thoughts and Prayers for you.
Kim Gardner-Cain
Friend
December 15, 2021
Very sad to hear this news. Donnie was a truly great human being. We met through our passion for motocross and motorcycles years ago. I feel bad I lost touch with him when he moved to Idaho, we spent a lot of weekends together. R.I.P. Don, we'll ride again some day.
Paul Mundt
Paul Mundt
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry to hear, I spent many weekends with Donnie riding and racing over the years. He will be missed by all that knew him. RIP friend.
Nick Allen
Friend
December 14, 2021
Ride In Peace my friend. I'm grateful for having known you and glad we chatted frequently over the past year and a half. Although we hadn't raced each other in a while I'm glad you reached out to me when you were on the road with your stories and pictures. See you again one day.
Roger Arnold
Family
December 13, 2021
Became friends through motocross. He really enjoyed ridding and being around friends. Will miss him! God Bless and praying for family comfort!
Rocky & Cindy Foster
Friend
December 13, 2021
I am so shocked mad saddened to hear of Donnie’s passing. He has been one of my best friends for years. I will miss him so much. He has always been one to be there for his friends. I know we will all feel the loss.
Gerri Bennett
Friend
December 13, 2021
We knew Donnie from motocross racing, we would see each other at tracks from Virginia to Georgia. He was a nice guy. The Sapp Family.

Bruce Sapp
Friend
December 13, 2021
RIP Donnie
Chris Melton
Friend
December 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about this....God bless
Carla Beane
Classmate
December 13, 2021
Mark and Cindy Ellis
Friend
December 13, 2021
Rip my friend
Ronnie Fletcher
Friend
December 13, 2021
Cathy & Bobby we’re sorry to hear this prayers for you and your Family May the peace & comfort God gives surround you during this time Live y’all!
Pete & Janet Vestal
Friend
December 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Praying for his family and friends.
Connie Lane Burcham
December 13, 2021
Sending many thoughts and prayers for strength and comfort.
Angell Lygren
December 13, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I was class of 1980.
Velnar Spencer
Classmate
December 13, 2021
Rest In Peace my friend, you will be missed here .
Teresa Terry
Friend
December 13, 2021
I have not seen Donnie since High school, I remember him as a happy friend. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Bill Shepherd
December 13, 2021
Prayers for Donnie's family. I remember him fondly from Forbush High, Class of '79. Always had a smile on his face.
Dawn May-White
Classmate
December 13, 2021
Cathy and Bobby, My thoughts are prayers are with you. I have many fond memories of Donnie during our youth at Uncle Clyde's and Aunt Blanche's. We kind of lost touch in the last few years. Hang on to the memories in the next few days, weeks, and months ahead. Love you!
Gina Hutchens
Family
December 12, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ricky Pinnix
Friend
December 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I know Donnie loved his sister and Bob. You are in my prayers!!
Angela Dorsey
December 12, 2021
