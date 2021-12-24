DonnE .. just found out you were gone from a fellow chatter in the W.C. chatroom we shared. I'm still stunned by the news. So much enjoyed you being in the room, and your presence there will be sorely missed -- giving us those updates on where in the U.S. you were at the time with your truck. I esp. regret now never getting to have lunch with you that day you pulled off here in Garland to eat at a new pizza place just down the road from my office. You had already gotten back on the road by the time you mentioned the stop in the chat room. :-( I also see now we are about the same age, and are both Friends (Quaker). I never knew either. What a coincidence! R.I.P., good buddy .. &:-) Paul

Paul Purtha Friend January 3, 2022