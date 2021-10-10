Shore, Dora Everhart
October 15, 1936 - October 7, 2021
Dora Estelle (Everhart) Shore passed away peacefully at Oakleaf Village of Lexington on October 7, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County to the late Farris H. and Elsie (Zimmerman) Everhart on October 15, 1936, and later graduated from Gray High School in Winston-Salem.
She married Kenneth (Bunky) Brewer Shore in 1958. During his long career in the military, they lived in many U.S. states – including North Carolina, California, Texas, Idaho, Hawaii, New Mexico, and South Carolina -- as well as Canada, and Dora made lifelong friends in all of them. They retired to Columbia, SC, in 1984.
When Phnom Penh fell to the Khmer Rouge regime in 1975, few Cambodians were able to escape the brutality. Among those who successfully fled to the U.S. were a mother and son who found refuge and support in Dora and Ken's home.
Over the years, Dora volunteered with a variety of organizations, including the Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army. She was also very active in her church, holding many offices with the Presbyterian Women. She loved sharing her passion for arts and crafts with the young people of the church and frequently led Bible School classes.
After 25 years as an Avon representative, Dora decided to become a book and antique dealer, which allowed her to share her love of regional authors and cookbooks with the public. She opened a stall at a consignment shop in Prosperity, SC, which became a favorite stop for travelers on their way to the beach.
Dora was predeceased by her husband and daughter, Lisa Lane (Shore) Pierce of Columbia, SC; two sisters, Emma Lou Joyner and Edna Walsh, and one brother, Dermont Everhart, all of Winston-Salem, NC. She is survived by a grandson, William Alex Shore Price of Albuquerque, NM; a granddaughter, Ronnie McKenna Boles of Columbia, SC; several nieces and nephews, including Lee Joyner and Cheryl Joyner of Winston-Salem, NC, and Dawn Adams of Pinnacle, NC; and a favorite wild turtle, which we suspect is sunning on a log by Lake Murray today.
The family is grateful to the team and medical staff at Oakleaf Village and All Seasons Hospice who provided tender care for Dora during her long illness and to the cherished friends who brightened her days with their visits, flowers, phone calls and love.
To minimize any risk related to the pandemic, there will be a viewing at Shives Funeral Home at 7600 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC, on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that friends and neighbors in the Columbia area may pay their respects privately before Mrs. Shore is returned to her hometown for burial. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem, NC, on Tuesday, October 12th at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Grace Covenant Church, P. O. Box 329, Irmo, SC, 29063 or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.