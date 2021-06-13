Weavil, Dorcas Foster



November 13, 1946 - June 8, 2021



Dorcas Foster Weavil, 74, of the Wallburg Community, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Dorcas was preceded in death by her parents, Otha Kermit Foster and Delorese Wall Foster; brother, Otha Kermit Foster Jr.; and husband of over 50 years, Jerry Ray Weavil.



Surviving is her son, Scottie Weavil; granddaughter, Rhianna Weavil; sister, Karen Foster; brother-in-law, Wayne Bottoms; nephews, John Bottoms and wife Melinda, Jeff Bottoms and wife Tina, Jeff Foster, and Shane Foster and wife April; great-nephews, Cody, Justin, Garrett, and Dalton; great-niece, Devon; and numerous family and friends.



Dorcas graduated from North Forsyth High School in 1965. She worked as an operator at Southern Bell until her son was born. She ran an at-home daycare for many years and loved all the children that she cared for. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and "mom" to many of her son's friends.



A special thank you to Kernersville Medical Center; Wallburg Fire Department, Davidson County EMS, and Hospice of the Piedmont for all the care given. Sincere gratitude to Dwayne and Beverly Sells; Courtenay Bourret; Mike Davis; Wayne, John, Jeff, and Tina Bottoms; John and Susie Davis; Bo and Traci Hall; Robyn, Chloe, and Tim McSwain; Tim, Tammie, and Katie Weavil for the love, kindness, and strength they have shared with the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Ave., High Point, NC 27262. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.



