Doretha H. Lyons
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Lyons, Doretha H.

May 1, 1928 - November 6, 2020

Doretha Janice Hairston Lyons was Born May 1, 1928. She was one of nine children born to the late Walter and Alma Hairston in Forsyth County. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 6, 2020. She attended Carver and Atkins High Schools. Doretha was an avid cook. She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church and greatly loved her pastor and church family. She is survived by two of her daughters, Patricia Rhodes and Helen Handy; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; four sisters: Anna Horton, Janet (Isaiah) Timberlake, Helen Horton and Clara (Willie) Pinkney; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, William "Al" Lyons; daughter, Jacqueline Crawford and siblings: Nathaniel "Bud" Hairston, Doris Roebuck, Ollie Mays and Billy Hairston.

Funeral service will be private. Mrs. Lyons may be publicly viewed from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM today at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 9, 2020.
