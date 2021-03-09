Craig, Doris Moorhead



May 19, 1926 - March 7, 2021



Doris Moorhead Craig, 94, of Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, met her Lord and Savior on March 7, 2021.



Doris was born in Anderson, South Carolina on May 19, 1926, one of five children of Samuel Roscoe and Verna Brinson Moorhead.



She was a graduate of Anderson Girl's High School and the University of South Carolina with an AB Degree in journalism. She worked at radio stations as a commercial copywriter in Greenville and Greenwood South Carolina. Later she was an editorial assistant for the magazine Quills, a publication of Abney Mills in Greenwood.



In September 1952 she married H. Bradford Craig, Sr., the love of her life. They moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, where they raised their family. They were happily married for 56 years until Brad's death in 2008.



Doris was an active member of the Koinonia Sunday School class at First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, North Carolina and was awarded an honorary life membership in the Presbyterian Women's Organization for years of faithful service. She had a special heart for serving shut-in members of her Church.



She is survived by two sons, Dr. H. Bradford Craig, Jr. (Kim), John Samuel Craig, and a daughter, Nancy Craig Zarzar (Issa). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Brad Craig III, Kelly Stokely (Matt), Jillian Craig, Ansley Craig (Deaton), Eva, Abigail, and Moriah Zarzar; and three great-grandchildren, Amy Stokely, Mark Stokely and Ryeder Hawley.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, H. Bradford Craig, Sr.; brothers, Brinson Moorhead, Dr. Samuel R. Moorhead, Jr., Alexander C. Moorhead; and a sister, Nancy Moorhead Mims.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to Doris's Memory can be made to the Friendship Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St. Raleigh, NC 27601. Or to the H. Bradford Craig Scholarship Fund at the North Carolina State Agricultural Foundation. Box 7645 Raleigh, North Carolina 27695.



A memorial service for family and close friends will be held March 13. Funeral arrangements are by Cremation Society of the Carolinas, with private family interment at Raleigh Memorial Park.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.